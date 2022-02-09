Uttar Pradesh Polls: First Phase of Voting Tomorrow

Stage is all set for the first phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow.

Polling will be held in 58 assembly constituencies of 11 districts in the state with around 615 candidates in the fray.

Polling will begin at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

Voting for a total of 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting tomorrow and will end on March 7.

In the second phase, voting will be held in 55 assembly seats across nine districts on February 14.

The third phase of polling will be held in 59 assembly seats in 16 districts on February 20.

In the fourth phase, voting will be held in 60 assembly seats spanning across nine districts on February 23.

In the fifth phase, 60 assembly seats in 11 districts will go to the polls on February 27.

The sixth phase of polling will be held in 57 assembly seats in 10 districts on March 3.

Finally, on March 7, the seventh phase of voting will be held in 54 assembly constituencies in nine districts of the state.

Noida is perceived as a prestigious seat for BJP as Defence Minister and former UP Chief Minister Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh is seeking re-election from here.

Samajwadi Party has fielded Sunil Choudhary, while BSP and AAP have given a ticket to Kripa Ram Sharma and Pankaj Avana respectively. This time, there is another strong challenger in Congress' Pankhuri Pathak who was a former spokesperson of SP.

The two sitting Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and National Capital New Delhi, Yogi Adityanath and Arvind Kejriwal, respectively, engaged in a late night Twitter spat to expose the mismanagement that took place during Covid-19 pandemic in India.

Yogi Adityanath call Kejriwal a liar, alleging that he deliberately pushed the migrants out of Delhi during the two waves of COVID-19 and how it left people helpless.

The Delhi Chief Minister had earlier said that Prime Minister Modi's statement in parliament alleging that Delhi and Maharashtra contributed to the spread of Covid by forcing the migrant labourers to go home after lockdown was declared in the year 2020 was a "blatant lie".