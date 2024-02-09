Uttarakhand: 4 Dead, Over 100 Cops Injured in Violence Over Madrassa Demolition

At least four people died and over 100 policemen were injured in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani on Thursday, reports said.
Reportedly, the incident unfolded over the demolition of an ‘illegal’ madrassa at Banbhoolpura in Haldwani.
According to information received, miscreants threw stones at police officers and set vehicles on fire, including a police car when the demolition of the madrasa, said to be constructed illegally near the Banbhoolpura police station, was being carried out by municipal corporation officials.
Right after the incident, the administration imposed a city-wide curfew and also authorized a shoot-at-sight order due to the violence, reports added.
Sources said that Paramilitary forces were deployed to bring the tense situation under control.
Further, internet services have also been suspended after the violence in Banbhoolpura. The administration has also ordered the closure of all schools and colleges, the Nainital district administration said.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that a team had been sent to carry out the demolition following a court order. The Chief Minister stressed that "anti-social elements" in the area had clashed with the police. Additional police and central forces are being deployed to restore order.