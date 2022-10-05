National

Uttarakhand: Death Toll In Pauri Garhwal Bus Accident Rises To 32

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced financial assistance to the kin of the deceased in the Uttarkashi and Pauri Garhwal tragedies.
Death toll in Pauri Garhwal bus accident rises to 32
Death toll in Pauri Garhwal bus accident rises to 32
Pratidin Time

The death toll in the Pauri Garhwal bus accident in Uttarakhand has risen to 32, informed State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Wednesday.

SDRF spokesperson said, "In the bus accident in Rikhnikhal, Dhumakote, a total of 32 are dead while 18 people have been injured."

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced financial assistance to the kin of the deceased in the Uttarkashi and Pauri Garhwal tragedies.

"An amount of Rs 2 lakh for deaths, Rs 1 lakh for serious injuries, and Rs 50,000 for normal injuries will be given to all those affected by these two tragedies," the official informed.

Also Read
No Evidence Of Lumpy Virus Spreading From Animals To Humans: Expert

Condoling the kin of the deceased, Dhami said that the state government stands with the families.

Earlier on Tuesday, a bus carrying a wedding procession of 50 people fell into a gorge near Simdi village in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district.

"A wedding procession had left in a bus from here, Laldhang; an accident occurred. Information is being taken from the family members. A rescue operation is still underway by Pauri Police and SDRF at the spot," said Haridwar SP City Swatantra Kumar Singh.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read
PM Modi Inaugurates AIIMS In Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur
Uttarakhand
Bus accident
Death toll
Pauri Garhwal

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com