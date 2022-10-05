Uttarakhand: Death Toll In Pauri Garhwal Bus Accident Rises To 32

The death toll in the Pauri Garhwal bus accident in Uttarakhand has risen to 32, informed State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Wednesday.

SDRF spokesperson said, "In the bus accident in Rikhnikhal, Dhumakote, a total of 32 are dead while 18 people have been injured."

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced financial assistance to the kin of the deceased in the Uttarkashi and Pauri Garhwal tragedies.

"An amount of Rs 2 lakh for deaths, Rs 1 lakh for serious injuries, and Rs 50,000 for normal injuries will be given to all those affected by these two tragedies," the official informed.