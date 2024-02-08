Uttarakhand Makes History; Becomes First State to Pass Uniform Civil Code Bill

Uttarakhand has become the first state to pass the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill. The bill was passed with a comfortable majority during a special session of the Uttarakhand assembly on Wednesday.
This action may inspire other states governed by the BJP to do the same.
UCC is a set of laws applicable to all Indian citizens, regardless of their religion. It covers personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption.
Speaking on this, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the passage of the UCC bill marks a "historic day in the history".
"Today is an important day for Uttarakhand. We have passed a bill that people across the country have been demanding for a long time, and Uttarakhand is the first to pass it. I want to thank all the MLAs, and the people of Uttarakhand who gave us a chance to come to power and eventually pass the bill," Dhami said.
Mr Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong support and encouragement. The Chief Minister said the bill was not against anyone but for the benefit of everyone, especially women.
After the bill was introduced in the house today, the Opposition had demanded that it should be sent to a select committee of the assembly first.
Once the bill gets the Governor's consent, Uttarakhand will become the first state after Independence to get a common law on marriage, divorce, land, property, and inheritance for all citizens, irrespective of their religion.
Mr Dhami said the UCC can be amended in future if the need to add a specific clause arises. The Uttarakhand bill excludes population control measures and the Scheduled Tribes, who constitute 3 percent of the state's population.