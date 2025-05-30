VALUERS CONNECT 2025: Parameswar Sharma Bags Lifetime Award

The Indian Institute of Valuers - Registered Valuers Foundation (IIV-RVF) conferred its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award upon renowned valuation expert Mr. Parameswar Sharma during the VALUERS CONNECT 2025 National Seminar on Valuation held today in Pune.

Born in 1959, Mr. Sharma boasts an illustrious career spanning 45 years in banking and valuation. He served with distinction at the State Bank of India from 1980 to 2006, dedicating 14 years to the Advances section. Post his 26-year banking tenure, he transitioned into entrepreneurship, founding a firm in November 2006 that offers streamlined single-window documentation services to bank loan applicants.

A spokesperson for IIV-RVF lauded Mr. Sharma’s contributions, stating, “Mr. Parameswar Sharma embodies the highest standards of professionalism, expertise, and ethical practice in the valuation field.”

This award recognizes Mr. Sharma’s exemplary dedication and significant impact on the valuation industry, inspiring professionals across the sector.