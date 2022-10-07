Vande Bharat Express Rams into Cattle, Second Collision in Two Days

A day after it collided with a herd of buffaloes on the track, the newly launched Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express hit a cow near Anand station in Gujarat on Friday.

The incident took place in the Kanjari-Boriyavi-Anand stretch of Anand district that falls under Vadodara railway division.

However, it was a minor incident and has not resulted into any major damage.

The train however got delayed by ten minutes after the incident. After halting for ten minutes, the train continued its journey. No passenger was injured in the incident.

In Thursday's incident, the newly launched semi-high-speed train had hit four buffaloes, and its 'nose' cone had come off. It proceeded after an eight-minute halt as damage to the nose, a bumper made of fibre-reinforced plastic, is not essential to the functioning. The animals died.

On September 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express at Gandhinagar station.