Vedanta Scales Up Renewable Energy Capacity to 1.03 GW; Targets 2.5 GW by 2030

Marking World Environment Day, Vedanta Ltd, one of India’s leading mining and metals conglomerates, announced a significant stride in its decarbonisation journey by scaling up its renewable energy capacity to 1.03 GW.The company said this development keeps it firmly on track to meet its ambitious target of 2.5 GW of clean energy capacity by 2030.

In a statement, Vedanta revealed that the 1.03 GW milestone was achieved through round-the-clock renewable power delivery agreements. The enhanced capacity is expected to mitigate over 6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually—an environmental benefit comparable to the carbon absorption of nearly 350 million trees each year.

The group has set a long-term goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 or earlier.

Vedanta Aluminium, the country's largest aluminium producer and a key subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd, is spearheading the company’s sustainability drive. It has committed to sourcing 1,335 MW of renewable power for its operations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, through a strategic partnership with Serentica Renewables. This move supports its interim goal to meet 30% of its power needs from renewable sources by 2030.

In addition to switching to green power, Vedanta Aluminium is tackling emissions from transportation and logistics. The company has pledged to transition 100% of its light motor vehicle fleet to electric by 2030. Among its notable achievements is the deployment of India’s first 10-tonne electric forklift, and the establishment of the country’s largest fleet of electric lithium-ion forklifts at its Jharsuguda facility.

Vedanta is also piloting the use of biodiesel in its commercial vehicles as part of broader efforts to reduce diesel dependence and lower overall emissions.

