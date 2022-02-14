Veteran Photojournalist From Tamil Nadu, T Kumar Dies By Suicide

Veteran photojournalist from Chennai, T Kumar, who worked at a Chennai based news agency, died by suicide on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, chief opposition party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the journalist fraternity condoled his death today.

CM Stalin in his condolence message expressed grief on the incident. He said that he was grieved to learn the Kumar had ended his life. The CM conveyed his condolences to the family of the photojournalist.

The Leader of Opposition and AIADMK leader K Palaniswami also conveyed his condolences. He further urged the state government to provide an assistance of ₹25 lakh to Kumar’s family.

AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam said that he was pained to note that Kumar ended his life owing to stress.

The veteran photojournalist, who was reportedly found by a college last night at the agency’s office, was rushed to the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital by the police, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Kumar died aged 56 and is survived by a wife and two children, a son and a daughter.

Kumar had joined the agency in 1986 and held over 30 years of experience as he rose through the ranks to become the agency’s state bureau chief. He also became the first photographer to become the state head of the agency.

He was forced to take the extreme step as he was reportedly facing financial problems, compounded with backlog of salaries.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Press Club’s Joint Secretary Barathi Tamizhan said that Kumar, a senior member of the club, had been busy with his daughter’s marriage preparations. Kumar’s death by suicide was an irreparable loss, he said.

Tamizhan also appealed to CM Stalin to provide financial help to the bereaved family.