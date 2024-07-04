Veteran Politician LK Advani Hospitalised Again, Condition Stable

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to Apollo Hospital again on Wednesday night, where he is currently under observation. The hospital confirmed that his condition is stable. Dr. Vinit Suri, a senior consultant in Neurology, is overseeing his treatment.
The specifics of Advani's illness remain undisclosed, as reported by news agency PTI. This recent hospital visit follows his admission to AIIMS last week due to age-related health issues. During his stay at AIIMS, the 96-year-old leader was examined by a team of specialists in urology and geriatric medicine and underwent a minor procedure before being discharged on June 27.
An AIIMS official stated, "Advani was admitted for an old-age-related issue and has been discharged."
Earlier this year, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honor, on Advani. The ceremony, held at his residence due to his declining health, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other senior leaders.
Born in Karachi, Pakistan, on November 8, 1927, Lal Krishna Advani has been a prominent figure in Indian politics. He served as the BJP's national president for several years and held significant positions, including Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, under Atal Bihari Vajpayee's leadership from 1999 to 2004.
Advani began his political career by joining the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a swayamsevak in 1942. His parliamentary journey commenced in 1970 when he was elected to the Rajya Sabha. He contested his first Lok Sabha election in 1989 from New Delhi, defeating Mohini Giri.
Advani's tenure as Deputy Prime Minister spanned from June 2002 to May 2004, and he served as the Union Home Minister from October 1999 to May 2004. He was the BJP president during multiple terms: 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, and 2004 to 2005.