Vijay Chowk Hosts Beating Retreat to Mark End of Republic Day Events

Vijay Chowk resonated with stirring Indian melodies on Thursday evening as the Beating Retreat ceremony formally brought the 77th Republic Day celebrations to a close.

Bands from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and the Central Armed Police Forces delivered a series of rousing performances, drawing enthusiastic applause from spectators. The synchronised marches and formations, many inspired by traditional Indian motifs, added to the visual and ceremonial grandeur of the event.

The ceremony commenced with the massed bands playing the iconic march, ‘Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja’, setting a solemn yet uplifting tone.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present at the event. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several other Union Ministers also attended the ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi described the Beating Retreat as a reflection of India’s rich military legacy. In a post on X, he said the ceremony highlights the traditions, discipline and valour of the Indian armed forces, who continue to remain steadfast in safeguarding the nation. He noted that the event symbolises the formal conclusion of the Republic Day celebrations and showcases the enduring strength of India’s military heritage.

Rooted in long-standing military traditions, the Beating Retreat ceremony features massed bands of the three armed services performing patriotic and classical compositions, creating a dignified and evocative atmosphere that marks the ceremonial end of the Republic Day observances.