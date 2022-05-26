Vinai Kumar Saxena Takes Oath as Delhi’s Lt. Governor

Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday was sworn in as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

Saxena, the chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, was appointed Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor on May 23 after Anil Baijal resigned from the position last week.

A statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan informed that President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted Baijal's resignation and appointed Vinai Kumar Saxena as the new Lieutenant Governor.

Baijal, who served as Delhi LG for five years and four months, resigned citing personal reasons, said a ANI report.

"The President of India has been pleased to appoint Saxena to be the Lt Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," read the statement.

Saxena took charge as Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission on October 27, 2015.

"I'll work as a local guardian. You'll see me more on roads than in Raj Nivas. Pollution is a major issue in Delhi, will try to solve this problem along with the Centre, Delhi Govt & local citizens. People working in unorganized sector will be trained," Saxena said after taking the oath.



