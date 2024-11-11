Vistara-Air India Merger: Fliers Share Nostalgic Anecdotes On "Finest" Airline

As Vistara Airlines concluded its operations on Monday following its merger with Air India, social media was flooded with nostalgic tributes from passengers reflecting on their "last flight" with the airline.
A joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, Vistara's integration with Air India was first announced in November 2022, and the airline has since been gradually phasing out its bookings in preparation for the transition. Upon completion of the merger, Singapore Airlines will retain a 25.1 per cent stake in the newly unified Air India, strengthening its position in the Indian aviation market.
Many passengers expressed their admiration for Vistara, with one user commenting, “Grateful to have experienced Vistara on its final day of operations—a brand that truly delivered on its promise of ‘a new feeling’ in travel. Vistara is one of the few brands which overlapped brand promise with brand delivery so seamlessly.” During the final flights, crew members were visibly sentimental, with in-flight announcements reflecting the mood and the iconic Bollywood song “Kal Ho Na Ho” played upon landing, adding to the emotional farewell.
Vistara has long been regarded as the "finest" domestic airline in India, and passengers took to social media to express their appreciation for the services it offered. Many shared heartfelt posts, recalling their positive experiences with the airline, particularly highlighting the exceptional quality of its food and service. One user shared a screenshot of a Club Vistara email announcing the airline’s closure, captioning it with “Vistara, why are you breaking up with me,” reflecting the deep connection many passengers had with the brand.
The airline’s official account on X posted a poetic tribute on its final day of operations, “As the plane ascends, so do our dreams; let’s glide toward the future, where the sky isn’t the limit, but just the beginning.”
While passengers mourn the loss of Vistara, CEO Vinod Kannan assured that the merger with Air India is designed to provide passengers with more travel options, enhanced services, and a larger network, ultimately improving the overall travel experience.