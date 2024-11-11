Vistara-Air India Merger: Fliers Share Nostalgic Anecdotes On "Finest" Airline

Vistara has long been regarded as the "finest" domestic airline in India, and passengers took to social media to express their appreciation for the services it offered. Many shared heartfelt posts, recalling their positive experiences with the airline, particularly highlighting the exceptional quality of its food and service. One user shared a screenshot of a Club Vistara email announcing the airline’s closure, captioning it with “Vistara, why are you breaking up with me,” reflecting the deep connection many passengers had with the brand.