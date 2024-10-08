Vote Counting Begins for Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana Assembly Polls

The counting of votes for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday.
The J-K assembly election for 90 constituencies was held over three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1, respectively. Meanwhile, polling for the 90 seats of the Haryana Assembly ended on October 5.
As per early trends, the Congress is leading in Haryana with 30 seats, while the BJP is ahead on 20. In Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP is leading with 18 seats, and the National Conference (NC) alliance is ahead on 13, according to the latest updates.
In Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming for a third consecutive term, while Jammu and Kashmir held its first assembly election in a decade. Polling for Haryana's 90 assembly seats took place on October 5, and early trends show the Congress taking the lead. Exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the Congress in the state.
In Jammu and Kashmir, where voting occurred in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1 across 90 constituencies, early results indicate a tight contest between the BJP and the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance.