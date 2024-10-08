Vote Counting Begins for Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana Assembly Polls

In Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming for a third consecutive term, while Jammu and Kashmir held its first assembly election in a decade. Polling for Haryana's 90 assembly seats took place on October 5, and early trends show the Congress taking the lead. Exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the Congress in the state.

In Jammu and Kashmir, where voting occurred in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1 across 90 constituencies, early results indicate a tight contest between the BJP and the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance.