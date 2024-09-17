Waqf Bill To Be Passed In Parliament Soon: Amit Shah

"The meeting was called regarding the amendment of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. We called the meeting to remove the confusion created by some political parties against the government, saying that the land of Muslims will be snatched away. The meeting was conducted peacefully. We are standing with the government and we should not doubt the intentions of the government. The government is thinking for the needy and poor Muslims. With this bill, Waqf will flourish, Muslims will flourish and so will the country," he said.