Waqf Bill To Be Passed In Parliament Soon: Amit Shah

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 aimed addressing the management, preservation, and misuse of Waqf properties, will be passed in the Parliament soon, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.
On the occasion of the first 100 days of Modi 3.0 government, Shah, while addressing a presser said, "Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is committed to the management, preservation and misuse of Waqf properties. It would be passed in the Parliament in the coming days."
In an official statement earlier, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said that a meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, will be held on September 18, 19 and 20 at the Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi.
Representatives of the Ministry of Minority Affairs will record an oral evidence before the committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, during the meeting on September 18.
The committee will hear the views of experts and stakeholders like Prof Faizan Mustafa, Vice Chancellor, Chanakya National Law University, Patna; Pasmanda Muslim Mahaaz and All Indian Muslim Personal Law Board, on the bill on September 19.
The JPC will hear the suggestions of All India Sajjadanashin Council, Ajmer, Muslim Rashtriya Manch, Delhi and Bharat First, Delhi on September 20.
A group of Muslim social workers and Islamic scholars expressed their support to the government in a meeting in Delhi earlier this week, stating that doubting the intentions of the government is not appropriate.
"The meeting was called regarding the amendment of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. We called the meeting to remove the confusion created by some political parties against the government, saying that the land of Muslims will be snatched away. The meeting was conducted peacefully. We are standing with the government and we should not doubt the intentions of the government. The government is thinking for the needy and poor Muslims. With this bill, Waqf will flourish, Muslims will flourish and so will the country," he said.