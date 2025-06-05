Was This the End of CPI (Maoist)'s Brain? Sudhakar Killed in Fierce Bastar Encounter

In a major counter-insurgency breakthrough, security forces gunned down one of India’s most wanted Maoist leaders, Sudhakar, a central committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist), during an encounter in the dense forests of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Thursday.

Sudhakar — also known by his aliases Tentu Lakshmi Narasimha Chalam, Goutham, and Comrade Sudhakar — carried a bounty of ₹1 crore on his head and was regarded as a top ideologue and strategist for the Maoist movement in central India. His death is being viewed as a significant blow to the outfit’s ideological and organizational structure.

Encounter in Bastar’s Heartland

The fierce gunfight took place in the Abujhmad forest region, a known Maoist stronghold. After the encounter, security forces recovered an AK-47 rifle, arms, ammunition, and explosives from the site. The body found was later identified as that of Sudhakar.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P confirmed the development and highlighted the significance of the operation. “Sudhakar was not just a senior commander, but the ideological brain behind the CPI (Maoist)’s training and indoctrination. His elimination will deal a severe blow to their internal command and morale,” he said.

From Ayurvedic Student to Maoist Commander

Sudhakar hailed from Pragadavaram village in Chintalapudi mandal of Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district. A former student of CR Reddy College in Eluru, he had enrolled in an Ayurvedic medicine course in Vijayawada before abandoning it to join the Maoist insurgency.

Rising rapidly through the ranks, he became the secretary of the Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) between 2001 and 2003. In 2021, he was inducted into the CPI (Maoist)’s Central Committee and led the Revolutionary Political School (RePOS), the party’s ideological training wing.

Maoist Mentor and Mastermind

For over 17 years, Sudhakar operated from the inaccessible Abujhmad region, orchestrating key Maoist indoctrination programs and maintaining strategic communications. He was considered a vital bridge between the leadership and new recruits, ensuring the spread of the group’s ideology.

Police records link him to several violent incidents in Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, including cases of murder, dacoity, use of explosives, and unlawful assembly. He had active warrants under multiple police jurisdictions, including Sileru, Makkuva, Elwinpeta, and Annavaram.

His wife, Kakarala Guru Smruthi alias Budri alias Samatha, is also a senior Maoist leader and is currently believed to be involved with the party’s Mobile Political School (MoPOS).

A String of Setbacks for Maoists

Sudhakar’s death comes close on the heels of another major loss for the Maoists — the killing of CPI (Maoist) general secretary Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju in Narayanpur just two weeks ago. With two top leaders eliminated in a short span, experts suggest the Maoist movement in central India is facing its biggest leadership crisis in recent years.

Security forces believe these back-to-back eliminations have disrupted the group’s command structure and will likely stall recruitment and operations in the Bastar region and beyond.

