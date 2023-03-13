‘Washing Powder Nirma’ Poster in Hyderabad Against BJP Sparks Controversy

A poster featuring the iconic ‘Washing Powder Nirma’ girl with faces of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders has lead to a huge uproar in Hyderabad.

The poster was reportedly created and installed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Telangana's ruling party to 'welcome' Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Home Minister was on a visit to the city for the 54th CISF Raising Day parade on Sunday.

The poster showed morphed images of the Nirma girl with faces of BJP leaders including Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Narayan Rane, Suvendu Adhikari, Sujana Chowdhary, Eshwarappa, K. Virupakshappa, Arjun Panditrao Khotkar and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The incident has sparked a nationwide controversy, and many people have taken to social media to express their anger and outrage over the poster. The Assam BJP has strongly condemned the poster and called it "insulting to the Chief Minister and the people of Assam.

The move by the BRS comes at a time when their MLC and state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha is being questioned in the Delhi liquor case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

It was the first time the CISF held its annual Raising Day celebrations outside of Delhi's national capital region (NCR) at the CISF National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) in Hyderabad's Hakimpet.

It may be mentioned that the CBI has already questioned K Kavitha in December last year for her suspected role in the Delhi excise policy case. Senior AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been arrested in the same case.