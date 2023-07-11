WB Panchayat Polls: Trinamool Candidate Throws Ink On Ballot Papers

The series of tension that started during the Panchayat Elections in West Bengal has continued till date as a Trinamool Congress candidate allegedly destroyed ballot papers in Cooch Behar.
According to sources, during the counting of votes on Tuesday a Trinamool Congress Candidate allegedly threw ink and water over the ballot papers during the counting of votes.
Local BJP workers alleged that Trinamool candidate Rinku Roy suddenly entered the counting center during the counting of votes.
They said that Trinamool received fewer votes at that particular booth, with the majority of votes favoring the BJP. Observing this outcome, the individual intentionally marked the ballot paper with ink.
However, reports indicate that the accused candidate has rejected all the allegations of the BJP.
According to him, the ink bottle was already kept near the counting spot. The ink spilled over the ballot papers because of the ruckus. He claimed that he did not spread the ink intentionally.