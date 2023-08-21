“Welcome, Buddy!” Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Greets Ch-3 Lander Module

With this, India will be the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China, but India will be the only country in the world to land on the lunar South Pole.

The primary objectives of the Chandrayaan-3 mission are threefold, (a) to demonstrate Safe and Soft Landing on Lunar Surface; (b) to demonstrate Rover roving on the moon, and (c) to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.