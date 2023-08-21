“Welcome, Buddy!” Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter Greets Ch-3 Lander Module

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has stated that a two-way communication has been established between the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter and Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module (LM).
Informing this through a tweet Monday, ISRO said, “‘Welcome, buddy!’ Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM. Two-way communication between the two is established. MOX has now more routes to reach the LM. Update: Live telecast of Landing event begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST.”
Earlier today, ISRO Chairman and Secretary, Department of Space, Dr S. Somnath called on the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh in New Delhi and apprised him of the status and readiness of Chandrayaan-3 for the moon landing scheduled on August 23, 2023 in the evening.
It may be mentioned that, Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023 at around 18:04 hours IST.
With this, India will be the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China, but India will be the only country in the world to land on the lunar South Pole.
The primary objectives of the Chandrayaan-3 mission are threefold, (a) to demonstrate Safe and Soft Landing on Lunar Surface; (b) to demonstrate Rover roving on the moon, and (c) to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.