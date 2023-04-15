We'll Sue CBI and ED Officials For Perjury and Falsifying Evidence in Court: Arvind Kejriwal

This development comes after Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, was arrested by the CBI in connection with the same case. Kejriwal has alleged that the CBI and ED have been misleading the court by filing false affidavits and torturing people to extract false confessions.

The ED had reportedly claimed in its charge sheet that Sisodia had destroyed 14 phones, with the IMEI numbers of these devices included in the documents. Kejriwal has alleged that most of these phones are still in use and that the CBI and ED officials are aware of their existence.

Kejriwal has also claimed that individuals are being asked to falsely implicate him and Sisodia in the case. He cited the case of Chandan Reddy, who was allegedly tortured and forced to make false statements. According to medical reports, Reddy suffered trauma to his ears and face.

The CBI has issued a notice to Kejriwal, asking him to appear before them on Sunday. However, Kejriwal has denied any involvement in the case and has accused the agencies of trying to falsely implicate him and his colleagues.

The case has sparked controversy and raised concerns about the conduct of central probe agencies. Kejriwal's allegations of false evidence and torture have drawn criticism from opposition parties and civil society groups.

The developments, in this case, are likely to have significant political implications, particularly in the run-up to the Delhi assembly elections. The controversy may also have an impact on the functioning of central probe agencies, with calls for greater accountability and transparency in their operations.