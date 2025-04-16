"We’re Targeted Because We’re Relevant": Robert Vadra Ahead of ED Grilling

Businessman Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi on Wednesday for a second round of questioning in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to a land deal in Haryana’s Gurugram. Vadra was accompanied by his wife, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, as he arrived at the ED office, where the couple shared a brief hug before he stepped in.

Advertisment

The case pertains to a land transaction in Shikohpur village from February 2008, where Vadra’s company, Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd, purchased 3.5 acres of land from Onkareshwar Properties for ₹7.5 crore. The mutation of the land was allegedly processed within 25 hours, raising questions that the ED is now investigating.

"We are the target because we are relevant", Vadra said before entering the agency office. “Whether Rahul Gandhi is stopped in Parliament or I am stopped outside, we are not afraid.”

Expressing frustration over what he called repetitive questioning, Vadra told reporters, "I was surprised to receive a second summons despite having appeared 15 times in this case already. I was questioned for 10 hours and submitted 23,000 documents, including statements from 2019. Yet, the agency is asking the same questions again." He claimed even the ED officials were surprised by the redundancy.

Speaking to the media a day prior, Vadra labelled the summons as "a political vendetta", blaming the BJP for misusing agencies to hinder his potential entry into politics. "Every time I speak up for the country or express willingness to enter politics, old cases are dug up to stop me. It’s all a diversion from real issues. People love me and want me to join politics," he asserted.

Vadra maintains that the case is baseless and politically motivated. "There is nothing in this case. I’ve been interrogated 15 times over the last 20 years—each session lasting over 10 hours. Organising 23,000 documents isn’t easy, but I’ve done it," he said.

As the investigation continues, Vadra reiterated his resolve, stating that such actions would only make him stronger. "Agencies are being misused, but I won’t back down," he added.

With the political heat intensifying, this episode adds another layer to the ongoing tussle between the ruling BJP and the Congress, especially as calls for Robert Vadra's formal political entry grow louder.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Writes to President on Bengal Teachers’ Job Crisis