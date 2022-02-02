West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Re-elected Unopposed as TMC Chief

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been re-elected unopposed as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson on Wednesday, a top party official said.

The ruling TMC held its organizational elections after a gap of five years.

According to TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee, Banerjee was declared elected without a contest as no other leader entered the fray, reported PTI.

Chatterjee, the returning officer for the organizational polls said, "A total of 48 proposers and seconders had submitted nominations in favour of Mamata Banerjee. As there was no other nomination for the post of chairperson, Mamata Banerjee has been re-elected unopposed.”

The party was founded by Mamata Banerjee in 1998 after breaking away from the Congress and has since headed it.

After two unsuccessful attempts at the hustings in the 2001 and 2006 state assembly polls, the party came to power in 2011, defeating the mighty Left Front regime by riding the crest of massive public outrage against the Communists.

It stormed to power for the third consecutive term in May last year after bagging 213 out of the 294 seats in the state assembly.