What Gets Cheaper, What Gets Costlier, Major Takeaways From Union Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget for the year 2022-23 in the Parliament. The budget was approved by the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Here is a look at which items get costlier and which get cheaper in the new buget:
Items that get Cheaper:
Clothes
Gemstones and Diamonds
Imitation jewellery
Custom duties on chemicals needed for petroleum products
Steel scraps
Mobile phones
Mobile phone chargers
Items that get Costlier:
Duty on Umbrellas increased
All imported items
Major Takeaways from the Finance Minister’s speech:
One station, One product to be popularised
Railways will develop new products for small farmers
Modern infrastructure to be cornerstone of the plan
FM Sitharaman outlines PM Gati Shakti masterplan
400 New Generation Vande Bharat trains to be introduced
100 new Rail Cargo Terminals to be developed
Agriculture university to be opened in several states
A rationalised scheme to increase domestic oilseed production will be brought in to cut down imports
National Highways will be extended by 25,000 km during 2022-23.
By 2023, 18 Cr household should have piped water
Paperless end-to-end e systems will be used for all procurements.
2 lakh Anganwadis to be upgraded for improving child health
Roll out of 5 G tele services would be done with 2023
Paperless end-to-end e systems will be used for all procurements.
E-passport would be rolled out in 2022-23
AI, Drone, Semi-Conductor, Space, Pharma would be emphasised. Supportive policies would be promoted for domestic production.