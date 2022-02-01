National

What Gets Cheaper, What Gets Costlier, Major Takeaways From Union Budget

Diamonds and gemstones, mobile phones and accessories are among products that will get cheaper, while duty on umbrellas and all imported items was increased in the Union Budget 2022-23
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces Union Budget 2022-23

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget for the year 2022-23 in the Parliament. The budget was approved by the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Here is a look at which items get costlier and which get cheaper in the new buget:

Items that get Cheaper:

  • Clothes

  • Gemstones and Diamonds

  • Imitation jewellery

  • Custom duties on chemicals needed for petroleum products

  • Steel scraps

  • Mobile phones

  • Mobile phone chargers

Items that get Costlier:

  • Duty on Umbrellas increased

  • All imported items

Major Takeaways from the Finance Minister’s speech:

  • One station, One product to be popularised

  • Railways will develop new products for small farmers

  • Modern infrastructure to be cornerstone of the plan

  • FM Sitharaman outlines PM Gati Shakti masterplan

  • 400 New Generation Vande Bharat trains to be introduced

  • 100 new Rail Cargo Terminals to be developed

  • Agriculture university to be opened in several states

  • A rationalised scheme to increase domestic oilseed production will be brought in to cut down imports

  • National Highways will be extended by 25,000 km during 2022-23.

  • By 2023, 18 Cr household should have piped water

  • Paperless end-to-end e systems will be used for all procurements.

  • 2 lakh Anganwadis to be upgraded for improving child health

  • Roll out of 5 G tele services would be done with 2023

  • E-passport would be rolled out in 2022-23

  • AI, Drone, Semi-Conductor, Space, Pharma would be emphasised. Supportive policies would be promoted for domestic production.

