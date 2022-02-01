What Gets Cheaper, What Gets Costlier, Major Takeaways From Union Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the Union Budget for the year 2022-23 in the Parliament. The budget was approved by the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Here is a look at which items get costlier and which get cheaper in the new buget:

Items that get Cheaper:

Clothes

Gemstones and Diamonds

Imitation jewellery

Custom duties on chemicals needed for petroleum products

Steel scraps

Mobile phones

Mobile phone chargers

Items that get Costlier:

Duty on Umbrellas increased

All imported items

Major Takeaways from the Finance Minister’s speech: