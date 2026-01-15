What's New In Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to be Flagged Off by PM Modi?

Indian Railways is set to achieve another major milestone in its modernisation drive with the introduction of the sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express, a move expected to transform long-distance overnight travel across the country. Designed to align with the evolving needs of passengers, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train combines speed, safety and comfort, aiming to make overnight journeys more efficient and restful while remaining affordable for the general public.

Advertisment

The first Vande Bharat Sleeper service will run between Guwahati in Assam and Howrah in West Bengal, marking a significant upgrade for one of India’s most important long-distance rail corridors. All stages of trials, testing and certification have been completed, and the train is scheduled to be flagged off later this month. The Howrah–Guwahati route serves thousands of passengers daily, including students, professionals, traders and families, and plays a vital role in connecting Eastern and North-Eastern India. The new service is expected to enhance connectivity, reduce travel time and redefine the overnight rail experience.

With a maximum operational speed of up to 180 kmph, the Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to cover the roughly 966-km stretch in about 14 hours, nearly three hours faster than the current fastest train on the route, the Saraighat Express, which takes around 17 hours. Faster travel, combined with modern design and improved reliability, will offer passengers better rest, enhanced safety and a smoother journey, while also boosting regional trade, tourism and social interaction.

Passenger Comfort

Passenger comfort has been placed at the heart of the train’s design. The 16-coach rake has a total capacity of 823 passengers and features ergonomically designed sleeper berths that provide improved body support for long journeys. Advanced suspension systems minimise vibrations and jerks, while the aerodynamic exterior ensures stability and a quieter ride at high speeds. Automatic doors with vestibules between coaches facilitate safe and easy movement within the train.

Luggage Management

Luggage management has been thoughtfully planned, with overhead racks, under-berth storage and dedicated spaces near coach entrances for larger suitcases, ensuring clutter-free interiors. Additional features include USB charging ports, Divyangjan-friendly spaces, modular pantries and advanced fire safety systems, all contributing to a comfortable and inclusive travel environment.

Cleanliness

Cleanliness and hygiene have also been prioritised. The train is equipped with modern toilets and advanced disinfectant technology to maintain high sanitation standards throughout the journey, an essential aspect of overnight travel.

The Howrah–Guwahati corridor passes through key districts in West Bengal, such as Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly and Howrah, and serves Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon in Assam. The service is expected to benefit a wide range of passengers, including migrant workers, students, professionals, traders and religious pilgrims. Improved connectivity will also make visits to major pilgrimage centres like Kalighat Temple and Kamakhya Devi Temple more convenient.

Despite offering premium amenities, the Vande Bharat Sleeper is positioned as a cost-effective alternative to air travel. Indicative fares are approximately Rs 2,300 for 3 AC, Rs 3,000 for 2 AC and Rs 3,600 for First AC, making high-quality overnight travel accessible to a broader section of passengers.

Catering

Onboard catering will further enhance the travel experience, with region-specific menus reflecting local tastes. Trains originating from Guwahati will serve Assamese cuisine, while those starting from Kolkata will offer traditional Bengali dishes, adding a cultural dimension to the journey.

Facilities For Staff

The new service also introduces improved facilities for railway staff. Loco Pilots will benefit from ergonomically designed driver cabins and dedicated toilets, reducing fatigue during long duties. Onboard staff, including TTEs and pantry personnel, have been provided with dedicated cabins and improved resting facilities, contributing to better efficiency and service quality.

Safety

Safety remains a core focus. The Vande Bharat Sleeper is equipped with the indigenous Kavach automatic train protection system to help prevent collisions. Additional safety features include CCTV surveillance in all coaches, advanced fire detection and suppression systems, automatic doors and an emergency talk-back system that allows passengers to directly communicate with the crew when required.

With high-speed capability, modern train control systems and improved operational efficiency, the Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to deliver greater punctuality and reliability. Faster acceleration and deceleration will help reduce stoppage time and maintain tighter schedules.