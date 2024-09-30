While Hezbollah Falls, INDI Alliance Mourns In India: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a schating attack at the Congress party and its Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, while addressing election rallies in Sonipat and Panchkula on Sunday, as part of the Haryana Assembly polls.
CM Sarma questioned the leaders of the INDI Alliance, asking, "Why are they mourning the death of Hezbollah chief Nasrallah following Israeli attacks in Lebanon?"
He recounted his earlier encounter with Gandhi, where the Congress leader questioned him about the closure of 600 madrasas in Assam. CM Sarma stated, "I told Rahul Gandhi that I have already closed 600 madrasas, and in the future, I will close all the rest. Our intention is clear: we do not want madrasa education in the country. We want doctors and engineers, not mullahs. The Babars roaming in the country will have to be thrown out."
The Chief Minister further claimed that Gandhi is a prime example of broken promises, highlighting inconsistencies in the Congress leader's statements about financial aid under the Khata-Khat scheme. He stated, "He says he will provide Rs 8,000 but promises only Rs 2,000 in the manifesto."
He asserted that the BJP will form the government in Haryana after the elections, predicting that Congress leaders would then embark on pilgrimages to atone for their alleged sins.
CM Sarma also challenged Gandhi's political consistency, questioning why he associates with those he termed "traitors" during visits to America.
"Sometimes he says he will abolish reservation and sometimes he demands caste census. But which religion does he follow?" the Chief Minister asked.
He concluded by reflecting on the recent Lok Sabha elections, asserting that despite the Congress party's numerous falsehoods, the electorate had reaffirmed their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third consecutive term. "Truth will always win, and the end of lies is certain," he said.