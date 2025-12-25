Who Owns Al Hind Air And FlyExpress? Centre Clears Two New Airlines to Counter IndiGo and Air India Duopoly

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to two new airlines, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress, as part of its efforts to reduce the dominance of a few carriers in India’s domestic aviation sector.

The clearances come at a time when concerns over an emerging duopoly have intensified, with IndiGo and the Air India Group together controlling nearly 90 per cent of the domestic market. IndiGo alone accounts for more than 65 per cent, raising alarm over excessive market concentration and systemic vulnerability.

These fears were further reinforced earlier this month when operational disruptions across IndiGo’s network led to widespread flight delays and cancellations, affecting thousands of passengers and exposing the risks of over-reliance on a single dominant carrier.

The latest clearances were confirmed by the Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu through a post on X on Tuesday. He claimed that the ministry has conducted meetings with Shankh Air, Al Hind Air and the Flyexpress teams. Although Shankh Air, based in Uttar Pradesh, has already been granted an NOC and is expected to start commercial operations in 2026, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress received their clearances this week.

Al Hind Air: Backed by Kerala-Based Alhind Group

Al Hind Air is promoted by the Alhind Group, a major travel and tourism conglomerate headquartered in Kozhikode, Kerala. Established in the 1990s as a ticketing and tour operations firm, the group has since expanded into a global travel enterprise with over 130 offices worldwide, particularly across the Gulf region.

Owners and Key Personalities

Mohammed Haris Thattarathil, Chairman and principal promoter of the Alhind Group, is credited with transforming the company into a global travel brand with an estimated turnover of ₹20,000 crore.

P.V. Valsaraj, Managing Director, a veteran of the aviation and travel industry with over three decades of experience and leadership roles in industry bodies such as the IATA Agents Association of India.

T. Ahmed Haris, Director, is known for his work in pilgrimage travel and as the founder and general secretary of the Indian Hajj Umrah Association.

Operationally, the airline has recruited senior aviation professionals, including Reena Abdul Rahiman as Chief Operating Officer and Accountable Manager, Alexander Nwuba as Chief Financial Advisor, and Mohammed Abid Hussain as Director of Engineering and Maintenance.

Al Hind Air plans to begin regional operations with ATR 72-600 aircraft, targeting a launch by December 2025, subject to securing its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the DGCA. The airline has outlined a longer-term investment plan of up to ₹3,000 crore, with ambitions to expand into international routes using narrow-body aircraft such as the Airbus A320.

FlyExpress: Hyderabad-Based New Entrant

FlyExpress, headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana, is another new entrant positioned to strengthen regional connectivity and reduce market concentration. The airline is reportedly backed by promoters with extensive experience in logistics, courier and cargo operations, offering a foundation in supply-chain management and aircraft operations.

Having received its NOC in late December 2025, FlyExpress is currently in the pre-operational phase and will now move towards obtaining its AOC from the DGCA. Industry estimates suggest the airline could commence commercial flights in 2026.

According to government sources, FlyExpress is expected to focus on regional and Tier-2 and Tier-3 connectivity, potentially leveraging the Centre’s UDAN scheme to serve underserved routes.

Status and Planning to launch

The airline is still in its pre-operational stage: Although the airline has been given the initial government clearance, it is still in the pre-operational stage:

Obtaining the AOC: After the realisation of the NOC, the airline is now required to obtain an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) before it can commence scheduled commercial flights.

Estimated Launch: Industry projections and government reports indicate that FlyExpress is likely to commence flight operations in 2026.

Market Strategy: The government is positioning FlyExpress and other new airlines, such as Alhind Air and Shankh Air, to disrupt the duopoly that exists between IndiGo and the Air India Group. Its business is likely to be regional connectedness, and this may be through the UDAN scheme of the government to cover Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.