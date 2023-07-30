Who Said What as INDIA Delegation Lands in Delhi After Manipur Visit

The 21-member delegation of the opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A which landed at the Delhi airport on Sunday after visiting violence-torn Manipur appealed to the Central Government to initiate measures at the earliest for peace to be restored in the state.
Let’s take a look at what the leaders had to say after concluding their 2-day long visit to the violence-hit state.
While speaking to ANI, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha said, “We want peace to be restored in Manipur. Our only demand is that both communities should live in harmony. The situation in the state is dangerous. There have already been discussions in Parliament that an all-party delegation should visit Manipur as well."
Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev said that the members of the opposition alliance will keep their points in the Parliament.
Dev said, “We said that we wanted an all-party delegation but the government did not agree and that's why the I.N.D.I.A alliance visited Manipur. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to the Parliament, we will keep our points but he didn't come to either Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha."
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "We are disheartened by what happened to the people there. In the meeting with the Governor, we suggested that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, an all-India all-party delegation come here. This is what we have been suggesting since the first day. But the PM is missing. His ministers are giving statements while sitting in Delhi. They should visit Manipur to see the ground reality there."
CPI(M) MP AA Rahim said, "All the systems are paralyzed in Manipur. The double engine has completely failed there. There is no relief in relief camps. I would appeal to both Union Government and State Government to restore peace. PM Modi cannot visit the state because of hatred politics. This is the aftermath of political polarization led by BJP and RSS in Manipur."
D(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh said, "There is a sense of insecurity and lack of confidence in the two communities. They expressed their lack of confidence in the State Government. Incidents happened since May 3 but the State Govt took not steps to control it. Governor said that she is doing everything in her power to restore normalcy. But we know that the Governor has limited powers and the power to run the state lies in the hands of the State Government."
On the other hand, Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premchandran says, "The Manipur situation is still worsening. People in the relief camps are not being looked after properly. The urgent need is to have all facilities at the relief camps. We have demanded the Governor that an all-party delegation is sent to Manipur immediately so as to see the situation and give recommendations to the Central Government. If the Centre does not intervene, the situation will worsen and it will affect the northern states as well as the security of the nation."
"Both state and the central government are not taking any major steps for Manipur. Big things are being said in Delhi and even outside the country. People don't have food and medicines in their homes, children don't have any facilities to study, and college students can't go to college. Nothing is being done to end the fight between two communities,” said Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
JMM MP Mahua Maji says, "Members of both the communities are worried there. Violence is still ongoing. The Governor told us to take the initiative and find out a solution. She herself is feeling helpless. We will have a meeting at the Parliament tomorrow after which we will decide the next course of action."
Congress MP Phulodevi Netam says, "Two girls were raped in Manipur. The victims told me that they were raped before the Police. But the Government is not taking any action. No one should be this shameless. We demand that normalcy should be restored there at the earliest. We will make an authentic report and present it before the House. We have been demanding that the Prime Minister should come to the Parliament for a discussion on Manipur."