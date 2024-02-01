Who Said What on Interim Budget 2024 | Read Here

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took a jibe at the finance minister and said that her speech was one among of the shortest on record in the Budget.

Tharoor said, "It was one of the shortest speeches on record in the Budget. Not very much came out of it. As usual a lot of rhetorical language, very little concrete on implementation. She talked about foreign investment without acknowledging that that investment has come down significantly. She talked about a number of things which are couched in vague language like 'confidence' and 'hope' and so on. But when it comes to hard figures, very few figures are available. This is going to be a very disappointing speech in terms of being couched entirely in generalities and without enough substance nor any willingness to address the specific problems of the economy."