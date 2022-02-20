Will Do Whatever Needed To Solve Border Issues: CM Sarma At Arunachal Statehood Day

Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that his government was ready to whatever was needed to resolve the decades old boundary dispute with Arunachal Pradesh.

CM Sarma was present at an event to mark the 36th statehood day of Arunachal Pradesh today.

Speaking there he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had directed all Northeastern states to resolve the boundary disputes through dialogue to unite the region for the country’s growth.

The Assam CM said, “The Assam government is ready to do whatever is needed to resolve the issue so that the age-old cordial relations between the neighbouring states continue.”

Talks at government level are ongoing between the two states, he said, adding, “From April, we will start the process seriously through appropriate dialogue at the ground level to reach a logical conclusion.”

PM Modi and Home minister Shah have directed all Northeastern states to resolve the boundary disputes through dialogue instead of court given solutions so that the region remains united and becomes the “growth engine” of the nation, he said.

The convener of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), CM Sarma said, “Our efforts are on to keep the identity of Northeast intact for the rest of the country.”

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, while addressing the event, said that the two governments were working to resolve the inter-state boundary dispute.

Notably, Arunachal Pradesh was carved out of Assam in 1972 and the two states share a boundary of over 800 kilometers.

The border region between the two states has seen many conflicts over the years with the first clash happening in 1992. The issue is being lodged at the Supreme Court currently after both sides accused each other of illegal encroachment.

Arunachal Pradesh honoured the people of Assam by inviting him on the special occasion, CM Sarma said.

He said, “I am privileged to be a part of the historic event. By inviting me, the state has honoured the people of Assam for which we will remain grateful.”

Assam has contributed much to the growth of Arunachal Pradesh, Sarma added.

The cultural diversity of Arunachal Pradesh was reflected in many songs of legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika, the Assam CM said as he described Arunachal Pradesh as a testimony to “unity in diversity”.

"Arunachal Pradesh also equally contributed to Assam in the literary field with noted writers Lummer Dai and YD Thongchi penning several novels in Assamese," he said.