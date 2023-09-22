Women's Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha by 215-0 Votes

The Women's Reservation Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday with 215 voting in favour and none against during the ongoing special parliament session.
Moments after the upper House passed the historic bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a defining moment in our nation's democratic journey.
Taking to X, the prime minister wrote, "A defining moment in our nation's democratic journey! Congratulations to 140 crore Indians. I thank all the Rajya Sabha MPs who voted for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Such unanimous support is indeed gladdening. With the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament, we usher in an era of stronger representation and empowerment for the women of India."
"This is not merely a legislation; it is a tribute to the countless women who have made our nation. India has been enriched by their resilience and contributions. As we celebrate today, we are reminded of the strength, courage, and indomitable spirit of all the women of our nation. This historic step is a commitment to ensuring their voices are heard even more effectively," he added.
It may be mentioned that earlier the historic bill granting 33 percent seats to women in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies was passed in the lower House on Wednesday.
The bill was passed after 454 MPs voted in favour of it and two MPs voted against it, reports said.