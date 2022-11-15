World Bank Team in Nagaland, Deliberates on Scientific Farming

In a bid to support scientific farming and to deal with the effects of climate change, a 12-member team of the international financial association, World Bank arrived in Nagaland for a five-day visit.

The team, which arrived in Kohima on Sunday, held a series of meetings with the Nagaland government officials, said a senior state government official.

For the implementation of Enhancing Landscape and Ecosystem Management (ELEMENT) project, the team also held a meeting with the core committee and technical committee on Monday.

The team members deliberated on the overview, concept, scope, preparedness, government approvals, rationale, economic analysis, DEA readiness filter and timelines of the ELEMENT project.

On the other hand, the team was explained about various farming patterns in the state by Agriculture Production Commissioner Y. Kikheto Sema.

The team will visit the Nagaland Bamboo Mission, Nagaland Beekeeping and Honey Mission, and the Organic Market at Chumoukedima before leaving the state on Thursday,