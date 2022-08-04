World’s Largest Floating Solar Plant to be Built in Madhya Pradesh

With an aim to increase the power generation capacity of Madhya Pradesh, a floating solar power plant is going to be established in Khandwa by 2023.

This would be the world's largest floating solar plant and will generate 600 Megawatt power. The project is estimated to be worth over Rs. 3000 crores.

Speaking to ANI, Renewable Energy Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Dubey said, “Omkareshwar Dam is built on the Narmada River. This is our hydel project and in this, we produce energy from water, but it is spread over about 100 square kilometres, there is a very large water body where the water level remains normal.”

Dubey also stated that with the new floating solar plant, Khandwa will become the only district in Madhya Pradesh to have thermal power stations, hydel and solar power.