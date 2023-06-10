World's Most Expensive Mango 'Miyazaki' Cost Around Rs 2.75 Lakh per Kg

World's most expensive mango 'Miyazaki' priced at around Rs 2.75 lakh per kg in the International market showcased during the 7th edition of the Mango Festival in West Bengal’s Siliguri.
As reported by Siliguri Times, Shaukat Hussain, a farmer from the Birbhum of West Bengal has participated in the festival showcasing 10 pieces of Miyazaki mangoes.
The festival kicked off on June 9 and will be continued till Sunday i.e. June 11 at a mall in Siliguri organised by Modella Caretaker Centre & School (MCCS), with Association for Conservation & Tourism (ACT).
According to an ANI report, more than 262 varieties of mangoes will be displayed at the festival.
All you need to know about the Miyazaki Mango:
The Miyazaki mango was originally grown in Miyazaki city in Japan's Kyushu prefecture and it's name is derived from the city of origin.
Known as the the ‘Egg of the Sun’ (Taiyo-no-Tamago in Japanese), these mango is usually over 350g in weight and have 15 percent or higher sugar content.
It is popular for its different appearance and colour than the usual mango varieties which are popular in India and Southeast Asia.
As per local report, the production of these Miyazaki mangoes started in Miyazaki in late 70s and early 80s. As per report, the city's warm weather, its long hours of sunlight and abundant rain made it possible for the farmers to go for mango farming. These mangoes are grown during the peak harvest between April and August.
These mangoes are said to be rich in antioxidant and contain beta-carotene and folic acid, which is great for people that need help with tired eyes, the trade promotion centre said. They also help in preventing the reduced vision.
The variant is also cultivated in India, Bangladesh, Thailand and Phillipines. Apart from West Bengal, media reports have arisen that claim two trees of this variant of mango is growing in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city at the garden of a couple. As per reports, the couple said tha they were given the sapling of the plant by a man on a train.