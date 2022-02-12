Wreath-laying Ceremony of Army Personnel who died in Arunachal Avalanche Held in Tezpur

A wreath-laying ceremony was held in Assam’s Tezpur Air Force Station on Saturday to pay homage to the seven Army personnel who were hit by an avalanche in a high-altitude area of the Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

Homage was paid to Hav Jugal Kishore, Rfn Arun Kattal, Rfn Akshay Pathania, Rfn Vishal Sharma, Rfn Rakesh Singh, Rfn Ankesh Bhardwaj and Gnr (TA) Gurbaj Singh of Indian Army who sacrificed their life in the line of duty.

General Officer Commanding, Gajraj Corps Lt Gen Ravin Khosla, and other military officials paid last respects to the brave hearts.