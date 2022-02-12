Wreath-laying Ceremony of Army Personnel who died in Arunachal Avalanche Held in Tezpur
A wreath-laying ceremony was held in Assam’s Tezpur Air Force Station on Saturday to pay homage to the seven Army personnel who were hit by an avalanche in a high-altitude area of the Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh.
Homage was paid to Hav Jugal Kishore, Rfn Arun Kattal, Rfn Akshay Pathania, Rfn Vishal Sharma, Rfn Rakesh Singh, Rfn Ankesh Bhardwaj and Gnr (TA) Gurbaj Singh of Indian Army who sacrificed their life in the line of duty.
General Officer Commanding, Gajraj Corps Lt Gen Ravin Khosla, and other military officials paid last respects to the brave hearts.
After the ceremony, the mortal remains were sent to Akhnoor, Kathua, Dharkalan, Khour, Bajinath, Kangra, Ghamarwin, and Batala; the native places of the personnel in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.
The brave hearts were part of a patrol which was struck by an avalanche in the High Altitude Area of Kameng Sector in Arunachal Pradesh on February 6.
Search and rescue operations were launched immediately including airlifting of specialized teams. The rescue teams recovered the bodies of the soldiers under hostile weather conditions in an area located at an altitude of 14,500 feet which has treacherous terrain and high peaks.
The area of incident was witnessing heavy snowfall and inclement weather since last few days which made the rescue operations more challenging for the specialized teams tasked to locate and recover the soldiers.