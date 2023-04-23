Wrestlers' Resume Protest Demanding WFI President’s Arrest

Top wrestlers of the country have resumed their protests demanding Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Singh’s arrest in connection to the sexual harassment case.

Top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia staged protests at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against the WFI president on Sunday.

Ace wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik became emotional and broke down while interacting with the media during the protest. Speaking to media persons, the wrestlers said that no action was taken against the WFI chief even after staging protests.

"We wanted to file a sexual harassment FIR against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Two days ago we got a complaint filed but FIR hasn't been registered yet. There are 7 female wrestlers and one of them is a minor. We want the investigation to happen fast. It is a sensitive matter. We are being framed as liars which we cannot bear. We are waiting for two and a half months now but no one is listening. People are saying we are spent force that is why we are protesting. We just won a medal at CWG 2022," said Sakshi Malik.

In January this year, top Indian wrestlers held a sit-in protest in Jantar Mantar, demanding Brij Bhushan Singh be removed from the head office and WFI be disbanded. They had accused the body and its chief of sexual harassment and mistreatment of wrestlers. Seven women wrestlers had filed a police complaint against Bhushan at the Connaught Place Police Station in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sent a notice to the Delhi Police after seven women wrestlers lodged a complaint of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan. Officials said that though a complaint was lodged, the police are yet to register an FIR.