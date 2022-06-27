Yashwant Sinha Files Nomination for Presidential Election

Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Monday filed his nomination papers for the July 18 election.

Sinha handed over four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who is the returning officer for the presidential election.



Top opposition leaders including NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK's A Raja and NC leader Farooq Abdullah were present when Sinha submitted his nomination papers.



Sinha was named as the common opposition candidate for the presidential election on June 21.



NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu has already filed her nomination papers last week.

Last week, Yashwant Sinha was declared Presidential candidate by opposition parties. Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi had declined to be presidential nominees of opposition parties.

The presidential election would be held on July 18 to elect a successor to incumbent Ram Nath Kovind and the result would be out on July 21. Kovind’s term will end on July 24.