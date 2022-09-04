Yogendra Yadav Resigns from Samyukta Kisan Morcha Coordination Committee

Social activist Yogendra Yadav has resigned from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) coordination committee.

The SKM made Yadav’s resignation letter public at a press conference at Gurudwara Rakabganj in New Delhi on Sunday.

In the letter, Yadav said that he will no longer be in the coordination committee of the SKM, an umbrella body of about 40 farmer unions which had spearheaded the farmers’ movement last year.

Yadav said, “I will no longer be able to shoulder the responsibility of being the member of SKM’s coordination committee. It is important that the energies of all movements and opposition political parties be joined to fight against the anti-farmer Modi government. So, for this I am in touch with other movements as well apart from farmers’ movement.”

“Seeing this priority, it will not be possible for me to do justice with the responsibility of SKM coordination committee,” Yadav said in his letter to SKM.

He appealed to the farmers’ body to relieve him of his responsibilities. He stressed that being a member of “Jai Kisan Andolan”, he will always be the “soldier” of the SKM.

He said Jai Kisan Andolan President Avik Saha will be available to shoulder these responsibilities in his place.