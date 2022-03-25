Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP CM

BJP leader Yogi Adiyanath takes oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term.

Adityanath was sworn-in by Governor Anandiben Patel in Lucknow’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekna Cricket Stadium.

Meanwhile, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak have taken oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of the state. On the other hand, Suresh Kumar Khanna has taken oath as the finance minister of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several Union Ministers were present at the grand oath-taking ceremony. Chief Ministers of the BJP ruled states and party leaders also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

On Thursday, Adityanath met Governor Anandiben Patel to stake claim to form government after being elected as the leader of BJP legislature party.

The BJP won 255 seats in Uttar Pradesh with its allies in the state also registering impressive performance.

The Chief Minister is expected to carry the momentum of the party's electoral victory to fulfill the poll promises and give a further push for the development of the state in his second term.

Also Read: Assam: Manas National Park To Remain Closed For 3 Days