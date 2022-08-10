Yogi Adopting ‘Kejriwal Model’ In UP: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged that Uttar Pradesh government is adopting ‘Kejriwal Model’ in the state by announcing free bus rides to women above 60-years-old.

Earlier today, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath informed that the state will soon implement free travel for women above 60-years-old.

“Very soon in Uttar Pradesh we are going to introduce free travel for ‍ and ‍ above 60 years of age in government buses,” he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that there is a rebellion brewing within the party in UP.

“After Bihar, there seems to be a rebellion against Modi ji in UP,” he said.

AAP’s political affairs committee member Atishi joined the troupe and said, “So Modi opposes freebies and Yogi proposes freebies! Battle lines are drawn within the BJP!”

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a gathering in UP earlier last month, tried to caution people against freebies and how it may obstruct development in the country.

Following PM Modi’s remark, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP members defended their stance saying that providing free and good education, healthcare services, electricity, water and other facilities to the people are not freebies, however, a waiver of bank loans by the government to “few friends.”