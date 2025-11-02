Young Birders Spread Their Wings Across India This November

This November, children and young people across India are participating in Young Birders’ Month (YBM) 2025, a nationwide initiative aimed at encouraging interest in birds and nature among the country’s youth. The month-long campaign is being organized by Early Bird and WWF-India, in collaboration with local birding clubs, schools, and conservation groups.

Across the country, the initiative includes over 50 events ranging from early-morning bird walks in urban parks, online quizzes, and storytelling sessions, to live webinars featuring experienced naturalists. Organizers say the events are designed to provide young participants both hands-on field experiences and virtual learning opportunities.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the two-day Bird For A Day program in Nyukmadung village will involve guided bird walks and games for local children. In Lahaul-Spiti, Himachal Pradesh, young lamas at Kee Monastery will participate in guided walks and talks about birds. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, the Birding Trail in Kanyakumari will take young participants through the scenic Aralvaimozhi Hills to observe local birdlife.

Virtual sessions are also a key feature. Renowned conservationist Zai Whitaker will host storytelling sessions, while the Wild About India Quiz will test children’s knowledge of India’s birds and biodiversity. Additionally, Song of the Sholakili, led by ornithologist Dr. V. V. Robin, will introduce participants to the shola forests of the Western Ghats and the calls of the elusive sholakili.

Several organizations are participating in the initiative, including the Bombay Natural History Society, Birdwatchers’ Society (West Bengal), Green Hub (Northeast), and Mumbai Birdwatchers’ Club. The events aim to give children exposure to diverse ecological regions, from high-altitude valleys to coastal hills.

According to Farida Tampal, State Director-Hyderabad, WWF-India, the initiative has been structured to engage both local communities and young birders nationwide. Early Bird Programme Manager Garima Bhatia emphasized that initiatives like YBM help children take their first steps toward becoming aware and responsible stewards of the natural environment.

The campaign marks a significant effort to foster environmental awareness and ecological curiosity among India’s youth, highlighting the importance of connecting children with nature at a young age.