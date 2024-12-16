Zakir Hussain Dies of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: A Look At The Disease

Tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain has passed away at a hospital in San Francisco, confirmed his family on Monday. His death marks the end of a musical era, leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished for generations.

In an official statement, his family expressed their grief and reflected on his immense contribution to music. The statement read, "His prolific work as a teacher, mentor, and educator has left an indelible mark on countless musicians. He hoped to inspire the next generation to go further. He leaves behind an unparalleled legacy as a cultural ambassador and one of the greatest musicians of all time. The family requests privacy at this time."

A Peaceful Passing

Hussain's sister, Khurshid Aulia, shared that the maestro passed away "very peacefully" after the ventilation machine was switched off. "He passed away very peacefully after the ventilation machine was switched off. This was 4 pm San Francisco time," she told.

Cause of Hussain's Death: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Zakir Hussain, 73, died due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a chronic and progressive lung disease.

What Is Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)?

IPF is characterized by scarring of lung tissue, which makes it increasingly difficult to breathe. Though the exact cause remains unknown, factors such as genetics, viral infections, and environmental exposures may contribute to its development.

Symptoms of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Common symptoms of IPF include shortness of breath, especially during physical activity, a chronic dry cough, fatigue, unexplained weight loss, and clubbing of the fingers (enlarged fingertips).

Impact on the Heart

As IPF progresses, it can significantly affect lung and heart function. Pulmonary hypertension is a common consequence due to increased pressure in the lung arteries. This strain on the right side of the heart can result in symptoms like shortness of breath and fatigue.

Treatment for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

While IPF has no cure, treatment options are available to manage the disease. These include anti-fibrotic medications, oxygen therapy, pulmonary rehabilitation, and in some cases, lung transplantation to help slow the disease's progression and ease symptoms.

Zakir Hussain’s musical career

Starting his musical journey at the age of seven, Hussain went on to collaborate with some of India's most legendary performers, including Ravi Shankar, Ali Akbar Khan, and Shivkumar Sharma, throughout his career. His pioneering collaborations with Western artists such as Yo-Yo Ma, Charles Lloyd, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Mickey Hart, and George Harrison played a key role in introducing Indian classical music to global audiences, establishing him as a renowned cultural ambassador worldwide. Over the course of his illustrious career, Hussain won four Grammy Awards, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year. He was honored with the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.