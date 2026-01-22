"Zero Tolerance" for Terrorism: Jaishankar in Meeting with Spain Counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said rapidly evolving global dynamics have made closer international cooperation essential, as he held talks with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares in New Delhi on Wednesday to review bilateral engagement across trade, defence and security.

Jaishankar noted that terrorism remains a shared challenge for both countries and stressed the need for “zero tolerance” towards the threat. The two sides jointly condemned terrorism in all its forms and underlined the importance of enhanced global cooperation to counter it effectively.

India-Spain Ties

The discussions covered the full spectrum of India–Spain relations, including trade and investment, defence and security, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges. Spain is one of India’s important trading partners within the European Union, with bilateral trade in goods exceeding USD 8 billion. Several Indian firms are active in Spain, particularly in the information technology, pharmaceutical and automotive components sectors.

“The global order is clearly in the midst of profound change, making collaboration among nations more important than ever,” Jaishankar said. He highlighted that India and Spain share friendly ties anchored in democratic values, multilateralism and a commitment to a rules-based international order.

Jaishankar thanked Spain for backing stronger India–EU relations and welcomed Madrid’s decision to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI). Both countries, he said, are also keen to expand mobility and educational exchanges.

Referring to India’s push to strengthen resilient manufacturing, Jaishankar pointed to the joint India–Spain defence project involving the C-295 military transport aircraft. Under a Rs 21,935 crore agreement with Airbus Defence and Space of Spain, the Indian Air Force is acquiring 56 aircraft, of which 40 will be manufactured in India at an assembly line in Vadodara. He said the first ‘Made in India’ C-295 is expected to roll out before September this year, reflecting the deepening defence industrial partnership.

Ahead of the AI Impact Summit to be hosted by India next month, Jaishankar said New Delhi’s approach to artificial intelligence is human-centric, inclusive and focused on responsible and ethical use, adding that this outlook aligns closely with Europe’s approach.

The ministers also exchanged views on recent developments in Europe and the Indo-Pacific, along with other issues of mutual interest.

India and Spain will mark 70 years of diplomatic relations in 2026. To mark the occasion, Jaishankar and Albares jointly unveiled a commemorative logo, designating 2026 as a “dual year” of culture, tourism and artificial intelligence. The logo was selected from 1,900 entries received through an open competition.