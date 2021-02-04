NECHRI Conducts Essay Writing Contest On Cancer Day

Marking the World Cancer Day, an online Essay writing competition was organised jointly by the North East Cancer Hospital and Research Institute and “Pen your Thoughts” Facebook group at the NECHRI auditorium on Thursday.

The theme of the day centered on “Cancer: in view of a common man”. The essay competition was open only for the members of Pen your Thoughts group.

Managing Director of NECHRI Dr. M. N. Baruah and Chairman Ganesh Tamuli were present on the occasion. Popular RJ Mirchi Pallabi was the Chief Guest at the event and Principal of Monfort School Br. S. Maria Soosai was the Guest of Honour.



The event started with a song by Mondal Besera followed by a play on cancer performed by the Nursing students of Hayat Group of Institutions. Bhupali Devi (Muku), Bedanta Deka and Arup Kumar Pathak were awarded 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize respectively for the Essay writing competition.

Congratulating the winner and addressing the event, Dr. Baruah stated that to control the incidents of the diseases, mass awareness it required. Cancer can be cured if treated in time.

Dr. R. J. Changkakoti, Director NECHRI, Dr. R. Gohain, Medical Superitandant, Dr. D. K. Nath , Deputy Medical Superitandant and the Chief Operating Officer Cum Admin of Pen Your Thoughts Dr. Gitartha Roymedhi were present in the occasion with other doctors and employees of the institution.



