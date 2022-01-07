New Delhi World Book Fair Postpones Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

The 30th edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) which was scheduled to be held from January 8 to 16 at Pragati Maidan has been postponed amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

The organizer of the event in a statement said that in view of the latest DDMA guidelines and the requests made by various stakeholders, the NDWBF 2022 has been postponed. The fresh dates will be announced separately, the statement said.

First organised in 1972, the NDWBF was planning to celebrate its golden jubilee with a photo exhibition this year.



To contain the spread of Covid, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday had decided to impose a weekend curfew in the city. The curfew will be in effect between 10 pm on Friday and 5 am on Monday.

