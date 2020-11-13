News Breakfast @6

01. CID Begins Probe Into Death Of Journalist Parag Bhuyan

Crime Investigation Department (CID) has commenced the investigation into the death of journalist Parag Bhuyan who was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night near his home in Tinsukia. He succumbed to his injuries later in a hospital in Dibrugarh. A team of CID sleuths led by SSP Bibekananda Das along with DSP Pradip Kumar Das and CID Inspector Jitesh Barman have reached Tinsukia today (Friday) and has begun the probe.

02. Tendulkar Donates Medical Equipments To Karimganj Hospital

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who is the ‘Goodwill ambassador of UNICEF’, has donated medical equipments to a charitable hospital in Assam’s Karimganj district, which will benefit over 2,000 children from underprivileged families. The equipments were donated in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to the Makunda hospital in Karimganj district of Assam.

03. Jagiroad: 2 Bikers Killed In Road Accident

In a tragic incident on Friday, two bikers were killed in a road accident that occurred in Manaha Kachari Gaon in Jagiroad. According to sources, the bikers were hit by a sand laden truck in high speed, tossing them meters away from the spot. While one of the bikers died on the spot, the other succumbed to his injuries while on the way to the hospital.

04. J&K: 4 Indian Soldiers, 3 Civilians Killed In Pak Shelling

In yet another incident of cross-border firing, four Indian soldiers and three civilians were killed after Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in several areas in North Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday. As per reports, two Indian soldiers were killed in Pakistani firing in the Nambla sector in Baramulla. Mortars and other heavy weaponry were used by the Pakistani troops. A Border Security Force (BSF) sub-inspector was also killed while a jawan was injured in the Haji Peer sector.

05. NDA To Elect Next Bihar CM On Nov 15: Nitish Kumar

Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar on Friday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be having a meeting on Nov 15 (Sunday) and decide who will be the next Chief Minister of Bihar. “The legislature party meeting will happen on Sunday, November 15 at 12.30 PM. Things will be discussed in detail and all decisions will be taken at that time. What is decided will be informed to you all after that meeting,” Mr Kumar said as reported by NDTV.

06. PM Modi Inaugurates Ayurveda Institute In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated an Ayurveda teaching and research institute in Gujarat named ‘Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA). It will offer a range of courses and forge inter-disciplinary collaborations to give a contemporary thrust to the ancient medicine system. PM Modi inaugurated the institute via video conferencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The institute has been accorded the status of an “institute of national importance” (INI).

07. Over 5 Lakh Diyas Lit In Ayodhya, Makes World Record

The celebrations for the festival of light ‘Deepotsav’ has begun in Ayodhya on Friday in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. The event saw the lighting of a record 5.84 lakh earthen lamps on the banks of River Saryu in Ayodhya, thus making it to the Guinness World Records.

08. NPS Receives Best School For National Water Awards

The NPS International School received the ‘Best School’ award for National Water Awards by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India. The school received 3rd prize for the Best School category for innovation in water conservation. The award consists of Rs. 1lakh, a trophy and a citation from the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

09. Centre Grants Rs. 4,381.88 Crore Under NDRF To 6 States

The High Level Committee (HLC) under the Chairmanship of the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah, has approved additional Central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to six States including Sikkim, which were affected by cyclone/ floods/ landslides during this year.

10. India Has Highest Burden Of Cervical Cancer: Report

Cervical cancer has been one of the most common diseases amongst women and as per the GLOBOCON 2018 data, this is the fourth most common cancer in women worldwide, contributing to an estimated 570000 cases and about 311000 deaths from the disease. The data stated that India have the highest burden of cervical cancer cases in the world with an estimated 96,000 new cases and 60,000 deaths every year. This is really pathetic as cervical cancer is a disease which takes almost one to two decades to develop and during its precancerous phase it can be easily detected by the help of simple tests. Women who are detected in their precancerous stage can be easily treated with almost 100% cure rate in spite of this every eight minutes, one woman in our country dies due to cervical cancer.

11. India Enters Into A Historic Technical Recession: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its first-ever published ‘Nowcast’, an estimate based on high-frequency data said that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted 8.6 percent in the quarter ended September. The economy had slumped about 24 percent from April to June. The data revealed that India’s economy probably shrank for a second straight quarter, according to a team of economists including Michael Patra, the central bank’s governor in-charge of monetary policy saying that it has pushed the country into an unprecedented recession.

12. French Forces Kill Al-Qaeda Commander In Africa

France on Friday said its forces had killed a senior Al-Qaeda commander during an operation in northeastern Mali in Africa. According to French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly, a military strike claimed the life of a leader of Al-Qaeda’s North Africa wing – Bah ag Moussa. “A historic figure of the jihadist movement in the Sahel, Bah ag Moussa is considered responsible for several attacks against Malian and international forces,” Parly said in a statement.

13. CM Sonowal Purchases Earthen Lamps To Celebrate Diwali

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal purchased earthen lamps from local pottery at Kamakhya Gate for Diwali. The chief minister urged the people to buy earthen lamps instead of using Chinese products to celebrate the festival of light Diwali.

14. Pratidin Time Staff Stage Protest Seeking Justice For Parag Bhuyan

The journalists and staff of Pratidin Time have staged a sit-in demonstration for an hour demanding justice for Parag Bhuyan who died after a car attacked him mysteriously on Wednesday night at Kakopathar in Tinsukia. The Pratidin Time staff demanded justice for the journalist and to take strict action against the culprit.

15. Mild Earthquake Jolts Assam

An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale jolted Assam in the wee hours of Friday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 3:23 am today. The tremor was recorded at a shallow depth of 11 km on 61 kilometer North of Dimapur, Nagaland. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.