News Breakfast @6

01. TAC Poll Result: Massive Victory for BJP, Wins 33 Seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party has made a massive victory in the Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) election as the party has won 33 seats out of 36 seats. The saffron party has alone grabbed the council. Surprisingly, the Tiwa Aikya Mancha has not received even a single seat while Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has won two seats and Congress managed to get one seat.

02. Jalukbari: Cylinder Blast Causes Massive Fire

A massive fire broke out at Jalukbari on Saturday afternoon. The fire occurred due to the cylinder blast, said police. According to police, at least 8-10 cylinders blasted at the site for which the fire occurred. “We have received the information at around 12:30 pm and immediately after being informed we reached the spot,” police said.

03. Assam Govt Starts 6 Colleges Today: Himanta

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that 6 colleges will be started at Kaziranga, Tinsukia, Kakopathar, Doomdooma, Katlicherra in Cachar, Karbi Anglong. The minister said that the Assam government has taken the initiative so that no students have to go outside for further studies. “The students will not go outside this year for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to provide better education to the students these colleges have been started at the earliest,” said Sarma.

04. Five Time Shiv Sena MP Mohan Rawale No More

Five-time Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai, Mohan Rawale, passed away in Goa on Saturday following a massive cardiac arrest, party sources said. He was 72. In a tweet, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “Mohan Rawale died. He was a staunch Shiv Sainikand a big-hearted friend…He was a five-time MP…Tributes to him.” Rawale represented the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha seat five times between 1991 and 2004.

05. Meghalaya: Garo Miscreants Destroy Business Establishments of Assamese

A tensed situation prevailed at South West Garo Hills in Meghalaya after some Garo miscreants assaulted Assamese businessmen on Saturday. The miscreants destroyed the several markets, shops owned by the Assamese businessmen and chased them away from South West Garo Hills district.

06. Guwahati University Cancels Winter Vacation

In a bid to compensate for the academic losses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Guwahati University (GU) has decided to cancel winter vacations and shorten the number of days of summer vacation for the academic year 2020-2021. The decision was taken at a meeting convened by the GU authorities on Thursday (Dec 17). It was presided over by the Vice Chancellor of GU Prof. Pratap Jyoti Handique and attended by senior faculties and representatives of the Assam College Teachers’ Association (ACTA) and the Gauhati University Teachers’ Association (GUTA).

07. “BPF Will Remain As Opposition Party In BTC”: Prabin Boro

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leader Prabin Boro, while speaking to the media, said that BPF will remain as the opposition party in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). Addressing a press conference in Kokrajhar, Boro said that BPF party will hold its Central Working Committee(CWC) meeting at Barma on Sunday. They will discuss about the 2021 alliance party in the meeting.

08. Illegal Aadhar Centre Busted In Barpeta

A team of Barpeta police on Friday raided an illegally operated Aadhar Centre in the district. Five people were apprehended from the illegal centre and recovered computer, mobile phones and other accessories from them. Police said they used to dupe people by selling aadhar cards illegally.

09. RSS Ideologue M G Vaidya Passes Away At 97

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), first spokesperson and ideologue of the organization, Madhav Govind Vaidya has passed away at the age of 97 on Saturday afternoon. Dr Manmohan Vaidya, son of MG Vaidya, also the Joint General Secretary of RSS in a tweet said, “Shri MG Vaidya, my father breathed his last today at 3.35 pm at Nagpur after completing 97 years of active, meaningful and inspiring life. He was a veteran journalist, a Hindutva “Bhashyakar” and active Sangh (RSS) Swayamsevak for 9 decades.”

10. 17th Amitabh Chowdhury Memorial Lecture Held

Prof (Dr) Pratap Bhanu Mehta, former Vice Chancellor of Ashoka University and contributing Editor of the Indian Express, delivered the 17th Dr. Amitabh Chowdhury Annual Memorial Lecture on “India’s Second Republic: The collapse of liberal constitutionalism”. This lecture is organized every year in memory of Late Dr. Amitabh Chowdhury, a Cardithoracic and Vascular Surgeon, under the aegis of the Dr. Amitabh Chowdhury Memorial Trust, Guwahati. The commemorative Lecture is organized to mark the birthday of departed Dr. Amitabh Chowdhury, who passed away on 10th of September, 2003, at the tender age of 33.

11. Assam: 50 Border Outposts To Be Upgraded

Assam government on Friday informed of upgrading 50 border outposts (BOPs) with an outlay of Rs 100 crore during the first phase its infrastructure development. Addressing at a meeting of the departments of Home and Border Protection and Development, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said roads leading to the BOPs should be made motorable for efficient management of inter-state boundary areas and successful implementation of development programmes.

12. Assam: Web Convention On 100 Years Of Media Education In South Asia

Commemorating hundred years of media education in South Asia, Assam based non-profit organisation Dr. Anamika Ray Memorial Trust has organized a two day international web convention starting from Saturday. The web convention titled ‘Hundred Years of Media Education: Decoding the South Asian Mystique’ will be attended by around 500 delegations globally in 16 plenary and technical sessions dealing with themes based on media literacy, technology trends, corporate impact, internationalisation, ideology, new signposts of quality, generalisation vs specialisation, legal currents, return to social watchdog function, communication research, language media.

13. Assam: Son kills father in Kokrajhar

In a tragic incident on Saturday morning, a son allegedly stabbed his father to death at Gohaingaon’s Burhisatam gaon in Kokrajhar district. As per reports, the deceased Hasmat Ali (70) was attacked by his son Rejjak Ali. The incident occurred as they were having some family dispute. Meanwhile, locals interrupted Ali while he was also trying to kill his mother.

14. Specially-Abled Child Reunites With Family After 3 Years

In a heartwarming moment, a 14-year old specially-abled child, Mithun Debnath, was reunited with his family in Guwahati after almost 3 years. As per reports, Assam police rescued Mithun from Dhubri and was eventually brought to ‘Destination NGO’ where he was taken care of. The police made various attempts to locate his parents but was unsuccessful for a prolonged period of time.

15. COVID Assam: 96 Fresh Cases, 108 Recoveries, 1 Death

Assam registered 96 new coronavirus related cases on Saturday. The total active caseload of the state is at 1.64% with 3526 cases. The new cases were detected out of 19990 tests conducted. The positivity rate has dipped to 0.48%.