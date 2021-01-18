News Breakfast @6

1. PM Modi, Amit Shah To Visit Poll-Bound Assam

Ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Sivasagar on January 23, while, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present in Nalbari on January 24, the state party announced. As per initial reports, both the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders will be addressing party rallies as part of the 100+ seat mission ‘Vijay Sankalpp’ campaign.

2. Ayodhya: Dhannipur Mosque Project To Begin On Jan 26

Following the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi case, the formal beginning of the Dhannipur mosque project will commence from January 26. Besides the establishment of a mosque, the project will house a hospital, a museum, a library, a community kitchen, the Indo-Islamic Cultural Research Centre, and a publication house.

3. SI Exam Scam: Accused Akshay Chand Granted Bail

In a recent development of the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment exam paper leak scam of Assam Police, accused Akshay Chand Baid has been granted bail. Besides Baid, another eight accused have also been granted bail, sources said. Their names are yet to be revealed. Akshay Chand aka Akhiya is the owner of Akshay Telecommunication, the company which got a sub-contract for conducting the Police SI Recruitment Exam. He was in judicial custody since October 27.

4. Assam: EC To Assess Poll Preparation Starting Today

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora along with Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar will visit Assam on Monday to take stock of preparations for assembly polls to be tentatively held in April-May. The commission would reach Guwahati on Monday evening and leave for Kolkata on January 20 evening, PTI reported.

5. ‘Frontier Manipur’ Editors Booked Under UAPA

Editors of Frontier Manipur, a news portal, have been arrested on Sunday booked under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for publishing an article that questioned the state’s militancy movement. Several media outlets have reported that the two editors – Paojel Chaoba, the executive editor and Dhiren Sadokpam, the editor –in-chief have been charged with sedition.

6. Assamese film ‘Bridge’ To Be Screened Today At 51st IFFI Goa

The Indian film in Assamese ‘Bridge’ by Kripal Kalita is one of the 23 films as part of line-up of the Indian Panorama films to be showcased at the 51st International Film Festival of India festival from January 16-24 in Goa. Bridge has been selected for the main competition section of Indian Panorama this year. The film will be screened at 1300 hours today at INOX 2 in Panaji.

7. Golaghat: Leopard Hit By Vehicle Dies

A leopard was killed after being hit by a speeding unidentified vehicle in Golaghat on Monday. The incident took place at National Highway No. 39 near Thuramukh Tinali Morangi. The leopard came out of the Nambor – Doigrung Wildlife Sanctuary.

8. UP Ward Boy Death Unrelated To COVID Jab: Govt

A 46-year-old ward boy at one of the district hospitals in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad died a day after receiving shots of Covishield on the first day of the vaccination drive. However, Uttar Pradesh government has claimed the death is unrelated to the vaccine jab, instead, the cause of death is cardiogenic shock. The deceased identified as Mahipal Singh complained of breathlessness and uneasiness in the chest after taking the vaccine produced by Serum Institute of India.

9. Final Revised Electoral Rolls For Kamrup Metro Published

The office of the Assam Chief Electoral officer under the Election commission of India on Monday published the final revised photo electoral rolls for Jalukbari, Dispur, Gauhati East and West legislative assembly constituencies (LACs). According to an official statement, the copy of the same have been kept at the offices of the EROs and the District Election Officer, Kamrup (Metro) for the general public to view.

10. NF Railways Bribery Case: All You Need To Know

In a latest development in the Northeastern Frontier Railways bribery case, the names of the accused have been revealed according to the FIR registered by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). So far three arrests have been made for criminal conspiracy, bribing of a public servant and bribing a public servant by a commercial organisation.

11. 4-5 AGP MLAs to Join AJP: Pabindra Deka

Former AGP leader Pabindra Deka who joined Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) said on Saturday that as many as 4-5 AGP MLAs will soon join AJP. He said that the MLAs will join AJP within 20-25 days. Speaking to reporters at Pathsala, Deka said that other than the AGP leaders, 15 BJP MLAs will also join the newly formed political party AJP.

12. Accepting New Policy of WhatsApp is Voluntary: DHC

The Delhi High Court on Monday said accepting the new privacy policy of social messaging app WhatsApp was a “voluntary” thing and one can choose not to use or join that platform if one did not agree with its terms and conditions. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, a lawyer, who has challenged WhatsApp’s new privacy policy which was slated to come into effect in February but has been deferred till May said to a petitioner that it is a private app, don’t join it. “It is a voluntary thing, don’t accept it. Use some other app,” the lawyer said.

13. JioMart To Be Integrated Into Whatsapp Within 6 months

In a bid to ramp up its retail and grocery business in India, Reliance Industries plans to integrate its e-commerce app ‘JioMart’ into Whatsapp within six months, the Mint reported on Monday. According to the report, the integration will allow hundreds of millions of users to order products from Reliance without having to leave the app.

14. Some Reporting On SSR Case “Contemptuous” Of Mumbai Police: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Monday said that the coverage by Republic TV and Times Now in the Sushant Singh Rajput case was “prima facie contemptuous” of the Mumbai Police. It said it would not take “any action as of now” but reiterated that media trial during an ongoing investigation “does impact the investigation.”

15. China Builds Village In Disputed Region Of Arunachal: Report

Taking huge concerns on the Indo-China border standoff, the ministry of external affairs on Monday responded to a report which states that China had built a village in a disputed region of Arunachal Pradesh saying that India is constantly monitoring all developments that affect national security and territorial integrity. The neighbouring country built a new village, located on the banks of the River Tsari Chu, in the Upper Subansiri district, consisting of 101 homes, in Arunachal Pradesh, about 4.5 km within Indian territory of the de facto border, NDTV reported while showing satellite images from Planet Labs.