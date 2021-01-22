News Breakfast @ 6

01. Guwahati: COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Starts At MMCH

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) has been started from Friday. A total of 278 health workers will be vaccinated at MMCH. Additional Superintendent of MMCH Anupal Kumar Sarma has been vaccinated first at MMCH. 100 health workers will be vaccinated today in the hospital. A total of 10,676 health workers have been vaccinated so far in the state with 3091 beneficiaries receiving COVID-19 vaccine shots on Thursday, said National Health Mission (NHM).

02. Guwahati: ASPTA Gherao CM’S Residence

The Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association (ASPTA) has staged a protest in Guwahati on Friday. The agitating teachers have also gheraoed the Chief Minister’s residence at Kharghuli. Hundreds of teachers also staged protest at Udayan Kristi in Lakhra claiming three allegations.The teachers alleged that they have not been paid as per the 7th pay commission. Allegations have also been made against the state government that instead of Rs. 8700, they have been paid Rs. 6400.

03. Gauhati University: New Studio ‘Indramaloti’ Launched

A new edition has been added in the department of Mass Communication & Journalism, Gauhati University. The department has launched a new studio named ‘Indramaloti’ on Friday. The studio was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor of Guwahati University, Dr. Pratap Jyoti Handique, and was attended by all the faculty and students of the Department of Communication and Journalism of the University. This studio is being constructed for the benefit of students studying journalism with the help of communication and journalism department and with the grant-in aid of the university. The Studio will be of great benefit to all the students.

04. ULFA-(I), NSCN Call For 17-Hour ‘General Strike’ On R-Day

The United Liberation Front of Assam – Independent (ULFA-I) and the NSCN on Friday issued a statement appealing to the people of the region to boycott Republic Day celebrations and called for a 17-hour ‘general strike’ on January 26. According to an official statement, ULFA-(I) said Republic day is a “confrontation” to their ideals and therefore have been opposing it.“This so called Republic Day of India is a confrontation to our ideals and hence we have been opposing it. We call upon all political and apolitical people of WeSEA (West Eastern South East Asia) to boycott the celebrations of this Indian political event,” the ULFA-I said in a statement.

05. “PM Modi An Eternal Enemy To Assam”: KMSS

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), during a press conference on Friday, termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an “eternal enemy” of Assam and a cheater. They reiterated that his visit in Assam is just to promote his party for the upcoming state assembly elections. They also said that Assam will be completely destroyed “if Assamese people trust the BJP and RSS again”, adding that the “Assamese culture will be in ICU in their hands”.Speaking on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), they said near about 2 crore foreigners will enter Assam if the law is implemented. This will result in Assamese people becoming minorities in their own birth place.

06. Assam Govt Introduces Animal Ambulance Services

Assam animal husbandry and veterinary minister Atul Bora, during the ongoing National Agri-Horticultural Show 2021 at Bokakhat in Golaghat district, introduced animal ambulance services which will make it easier and reliable to provide proper healthcare to distressed animals in the state.During the event on Thursday, the minister distributed animal ambulances named as ‘Pashudhan Sarathi’ to provide proper healthcare to the animals.

07. ‘SVAYEM’ Scheme Launched In Dibrugarh, Over 2 Lakh Youths To Benefit

Assam State Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Jogen Mohan on Friday launched its flagship scheme “Redesigned Swami Vivekananda Assam Youth Empowerment” (Re-SVAYEM) in Dibrugarh which aims to empower the youths of the state to become self-reliant in their endeavors. The scheme is believed to benefit around 2 lakh youths in the state with Rs 50,000 each along with 1258 self-help groups. The state minister, while speaking on the occasion, said that the scheme will help the youths to develop their entrepreneurship skills and become self-reliant.

08. Tezpur: AASU Activists ‘Lathi-Charged’ Amid Anti-CAA Protests

As the All Assam Student’s Union (AASU) ramped up their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state, police on Friday resorted to lathi-charge on protesters who took out a torch rally in Tezpur. AASU condemned the police action and announced for a 12-hour shutdown in Sonitpur on Saturday.Sources say police mercilessly beat the protesters resulting in several AASU activists getting injured including General Secretary of AASU (Sonitpur district) Manoj Das and nationalist leader Prashanta Das. Some of them, who were critically injured in the lathi-charge, were admitted to Tezpur Civil Hospital.

09. Digboi: Huge Explosion Reportedly Heard Near Army Camp

A huge explosion was reportedly heard near an army camp in Digboi at around 7 pm on Friday evening.While the army and police have denied any such occurrence, locals in the vicinity said the explosion was clearly heard. Some also said that debris from the explosion landed on the roof of nearby shops. Meanwhile, army personnel have locked the front gate, barring reporters from entering the premises.

10. Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi Gets Z+ Security

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi gets Z+ security for movement across India. CRPF has been asked to provide him with security.

11. Tractor Rally On R-Day To Continue As Planned: Farmer Leaders

In the latest update, the proposed January 26 tractor rally by the protesting farmers will be carried out as planned at Delhi’s Outer Ring Road after their 11th round of talks with the government concluded with no headway, farmer leaders said on Friday. “Tractor march on January 26 will take place as decided by us on Outer Ring Road. We have informed the police that it is for the government to ensure that it should be peaceful,” Mr Rajewal said.

12. Bengal Forest Minister Resigns From Mamata Banerjee’s Cabinet

Ahead of the assembly polls, West Bengal forest minister Rajib Banerjee on Friday quit the Mamata Banarjee cabinet without citing any reason. Banerjee, in a letter to the chief minister, said he was tendering his resignation as a cabinet minister, but did not cite any reason. “It has been a great honour and privilege to serve the people of West Bengal. I heartily convey my gratitude for getting this opportunity,” he said in the letter. Banerjee also said that a copy of the resignation letter has been forwarded to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for “necessary action”.

13. No Extra Attempt To UPSC Aspirants, Centre Tells SC

The center had replied to Supreme Court about the matter of giving an extra chance to civil service aspirants for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Prelims 2021, whose last attempt at cracking the prelims expired in October last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The development comes after some UPSC aspirants moved the Supreme Court, asking for an extra attempt in view of the pandemic. Notably, the court was hearing the petition filed by 59 aspirants, represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi and advocate Anushree Prashit Kapadia. “An extra attempt is pertinent because their preparation has been severely disrupted on account of the COVID-19 situation and also because they will become age-barred next year”, the plea stated.

14. Karnataka: 8 Killed In Explosion At Stone Quarry

At least 8 people were killed in an explosion at a blast at a stone mining quarry in Shivamogga district in Karnataka, police said. Police said that the possibility of subsequent explosions at the quarry at Hunasondi near village Abbalagere has not been ruled out since some dynamite sticks are still live. A bomb disposal squad has been called in and the entire area has been sealed, said police. The people who died in the explosion were reportedly transporting the explosives meant for mining in a truck when the incident happened. The truck was destroyed, the police said.

15. India Vaccinates Nearly 10.5L Beneficiaries Till Day 6

India vaccinated nearly 10.5 lakh beneficiaries till the 6th day of the nationwide vaccination drive said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India has crossed a significant landmark in its collective and resolute fight against the global pandemic. In the last 24 hours, 2,37,050 people were vaccinated across 4,049 sessions. 18,167 sessions have been conducted so far. In Assam, a total of 10,676 health workers have been vaccinated so far in the state with 3091 beneficiaries receiving COVID-19 vaccine shots on Thursday, said National Health Mission (NHM).