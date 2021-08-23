NHRC Seeks Reports From Centre, Assam & Mizoram On Border Dispute

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Sunday issuing notices to the Centre, Assam, and Mizoram over the violent border dispute between the two Northeastern states last months, stated that the situation is a grave violation of human rights took place.

The NHRC sought reports from the Union home secretary and the chief secretaries of Assam and Mizoram within four weeks.

Acting on a complaint by one Md Injamul Haque of Assam, the NHRC was quoted as saying in a PTI report, “The Commission has considered the matter. The facts of the case are disturbing. The allegations made in the complaint are serious in nature involving deaths and injuries to public servants”.

“The case, therefore, involves the grave violation of Human Rights of the deceased and injured. Such types of cases are viewed very seriously by the Commission. In these circumstances, let a Notice be sent,” as per the details of the proceedings.

On July 26, at least six Assam Police personnel and one civilian were killed and more than 50 people injured in a border dispute between the two Northeastern states.