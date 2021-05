NIA Court Allows Akhil Gogoi To Take Oath In Assam Assembly

Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi has been granted permission by a Special NIA court to take oath as a legislator in the Assam Assembly, sources said.

Gogoi won the assembly elections from Sivasagar constituency by 9000 votes, defeating BJP’s Surabhi Rajkonwar.

He will be allowed to take oath amidst tight security, the court said.