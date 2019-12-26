NIA raids Akhil’s KMSS office

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team, which launched a search operation at Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi’s house in Nizarapar area in Guwahati, also visited KMSS’s head office in Gandhibasti area in the city on Thursday morning.

It may be mentioned here that Gogoi will be produced in the NIA court in Guwahati at around 11 am today. He was brought to Guwahati on Wednesday evening.

Earlier, the KMSS chief was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Later, he was sent to 10-day NIA custody by a special court in Guwahati and was taken to NIA Headquarters in New Delhi. The NIA alleged that Gogoi was involved with the Maoists.